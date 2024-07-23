City waiving pet adoption fees Saturday 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center, is hosting Pet Adoption Day on Saturday, July 27, at the Valencia Heritage Park (24155 Newhall Ranch Road) from 9 a.m. to noon.

The community is invited to the park to meet dogs that are available for adoption from the L.A. County Castaic Animal Care Center. As an incentive to adopt and not shop, the city will waive all adoption fees for residents who adopt an animal at the event.

Residents can expect to meet a variety of animals and have the opportunity to walk, play and get to know them, before choosing to adopt. Those interested in adopting at Pet Adoption Day will be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs, but all other fees will be covered by the city.

For more information on Pet Adoption Day, contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at 661-286-4076.