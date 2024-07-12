COC supporters question Van Hook’s dismissal, college’s future 

Supporters of College of the Canyons said they were left asking questions after learning that Dianne Van Hook is set to be removed from her position as chancellor of COC.

Van Hook was placed on administrative leave, effective Monday, by the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees COC, in a unanimous decision by the three members present. Board member Sebastian Cazares was not present, while the fifth seat was left vacant following the resignation of Chuck Lyon last month.

Fred Arnold, a mortgage advisor with American Family Funding and chair of the COC Foundation board of directors, said that, as he was not privy to the closed-door discussions being held prior to Wednesday night’s announcement, he is wondering what could have caused “such an abrupt and disrespectful departure.”

“For somebody that’s given her entire life to the college and has such proven results, I’m shocked and dismayed on the abrupt dismissal of Dr. Van Hook,” Arnold said in a phone interview.

Deputy Chancellor Diane Fiero sent an email to faculty and college staff on Thursday acknowledging the shift in leadership. She said she will remain as the college’s administrator in charge until Monday, when David Andrus, immediate past president of the COC Academic Senate and a political science professor at the college, is set to take over the role of acting chancellor.

“We realize these changes will spark many questions, and more information will be available in the coming days,” Fiero wrote. “In the meantime, we appreciate your commitment to serving students and preparing for the launch of the 2024-25 academic year next month. The hallmark of College of the Canyons has always been its focus on students and their success, and we expect that to continue as we move through this period of transition. On behalf of the district and the board of trustees, thank you for that dedication and commitment and for all your hard work on behalf of the students we are proud to serve.”

While no specific reason was given by the board for Van Hook’s placement on leave, it came on the back of the release of the recently conducted campus climate survey that saw some employees describe how they were fearful of being retaliated against for speaking up about problems at the college.

Arnold, in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, said “any kind of discrimination, marginalization, disrespect is unacceptable,” but also questioned what retaliation employees were fearful of.

“I’ve never heard of Dr. Van Hook not taking a meeting with any community member or faculty member,” he said, adding that hearing some of the stories that employees spoke of on Wednesday was “terrible” to listen to.

Michael Lebecki, a local Realtor and member of the COC Foundation board, said foundation members were blindsided by the decision. He added that in his talks with other board members, he knows that at least a couple are considering resigning.

“People are disappointed and confused,” Lebecki said in a phone interview.

The foundation, according to its page on the college’s website, is a nonprofit “formed to generate philanthropic support for College of the Canyons … Through annual giving, special events and scholarship programs, the foundation provides the college with crucial private financial resources.”

As much as $2.9 million has been granted to the college, according to the foundation’s page on the college’s website.

As far as how the foundation will continue to support COC, both Arnold and Lebecki said that Van Hook was responsible for the large increase in fundraising during her tenure. Since her appointment in 1988, the college has seen fundraising increase from $109,000 annually to $1.4 million, according to information available on the college’s website.

“People gave because of Dianne and the accomplishments she brought,” Lebecki said.

Lebecki added that foundation members were not consulted by the COC board prior to the decision. He said he would like to hear from the board and hear the plan for the future while also elaborating on what exactly caused her removal.

“Dianne is the college and the college is Dianne. They are synonymous,” Lebecki said. “She’s like the Bald Eagle and the United States.”

A search for a permanent replacement for Van Hook is scheduled to occur in the future. Lebecki said he would like the board to consult the foundation for input on what a new chancellor should look like, “but we saw what the input led to with Dianne.”

Board of trustees President Edel Alonso said in a news release from the college that students will continue to be the focus of the college, as it always has been.

“College of the Canyons is known for its commitment to serving students and putting their needs first. That will continue to be our focus as we move through this period of transition,” Alonso said in the release. “We launch a new academic year when the fall semester begins Aug. 19, and the college’s faculty, classified staff, and administration are all working hard to create opportunities for our students to succeed.”

Arnold said Van Hook turned COC into a “welcoming place to acquire skills necessary for a good job,” a key reason why the foundation continually supported the college.

His next step, he said, is to figure out what the leadership of the college values, and if that aligns with the business community’s values, then supporters of the college will continue that support.

“She built bridges with businesses, with nonprofits, with organizations throughout our valley,” Arnold said.

Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Laurene Weste said Van Hook is “probably the most successful chancellor of a community college” across the nation. She added the city is fortunate to have a partnership with the college for the performing arts center on campus after providing $2.4 million in funding for its construction.

“The woman did a phenomenal job of doing things that were trailblazing,” Weste said in a phone interview. “She was dynamic, and that energy had such a great influence on people investing their time, dollars and commitment to help drive that to the very top.”

She added that she is appreciative that the city has an affordable college for people to be educated and trained to get a job, and that people didn’t have to travel elsewhere to get that education.

L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger declined to comment as it is a “personnel matter pertaining to the College of the Canyons,” Helen Chavez, communications manager for Barger’s office, wrote in an email.