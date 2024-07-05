Coroner IDs 3 killed in fatal crash  

Medical examiners with the L.A. County coroner’s office released the identity of three individuals killed Tuesday evening in a fatal crash on The Old Road.

Brian White, 22, of Castaic, as well as Nylah Blanchard, 16, and Quinell Shelton, 15, were killed after they were ejected from the vehicle, according to information from the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash. The cities of residence for Blanchard and Shelton were not immediately available.

Taylor Shani Roberson, 19, of Redlands, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday at the Newhall area office of the CHP.

The 2010 Toyota Camry she was driving left the road at a high rate of speed after she failed to negotiate a turn on The Old Road, near Parker Road, according to the CHP. Her car hit a tree and then a light pole before catching fire, according to the CHP report. The vehicle’s occupants were not wearing safety belts, according to CHP officials.

The report indicated officers suspect Roberson was under the influence and exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication.

Her initial bail amount was listed as $100,000, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online. She’s currently being held in the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood.

Roberson is due in court Monday.

The DA’s office was not immediately available to share any information regarding potential charges.