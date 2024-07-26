Court records: Deputy bitten; woman taken to Olive View after disturbance  

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was attacked while trying to perform a welfare check on a mentally ill woman during a disturbance call at a Newhall gas station earlier this year, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

The deputy did not appear to sustain a serious injury in the attack, but after a warrant filing and a pair of arrests, the woman, believed to be a transient from the San Fernando Valley, is now being held without bail, months after the attack.

Deputies were contacted over an incident inside the Chevron Gas Station at Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway around 4:45 a.m. back in April, according to a deputy’s report of the incident.

When deputies arrived, they observed a 5-foot, 130-pound woman behaving erratically and looking disheveled, according to court records. Concerned for her well-being, a female deputy contacted the woman to check on her welfare.

The female deputy approached the woman, who responded by biting the deputy on her left wrist, leaving a red imprint on her arm, according to a request for an arrest warrant on suspicion of resisting arrest, which was filed by a deputy who witnessed the attack.

The deputies, now believing the woman to be suffering from possible mental health issues, placed her in the rear of a patrol vehicle and contacted Olive View Medical Hospital.

The suspect was transported there on a 5150 hold, which refers to the state law allowing for involuntary psychiatric hospitalization for up to 72 hours of an adult experiencing a mental health crisis.

Due to the woman’s condition and subsequent treatment, she was unable to be arrested at the time of the attack, which is why a Ramey warrant was requested by deputies.

A Ramey warrant allows an arrest warrant to be issued prior to the filing of charges based on evidence presented to the court by law enforcement.

The suspect appears to have been released after the 72-hour hold, despite the suspect being on probation for a January 2023 vandalism conviction at the time of the alleged deputy attack.

One month after the April incident at the gas station, the suspect was re-arrested in May by the Culver City Police Department and released the same day, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records. The details of that incident were not immediately available.

In June, she was re-arrested by SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies, and is now being held without bail at Century Regional Detention Facility for women in Lynwood.

Her pending court case in San Fernando next month involves a hearing over her alleged probation violation stemming from the 2023 conviction.