Court services expected to return Tuesday 

The L.A. County Superior Court System announced it would remain closed Monday and estimated that services would return to normal Tuesday, in an online announcement posted around 7 p.m. Sunday.

While more than 8.5 million digital devices were estimated to be impacted by a flawed Microsoft security update Friday, the L.A. County Superior Court system also identified “an unprecedented cyber-attack,” according to the release.

All 36 courthouses in the system were closed as a result of the attack, as “every electronic platform containing court data was rendered inaccessible, as was any device that was connected to the internet, including the court’s telephone systems,” per the judge’s order.

Court officials have not made any statement regarding the severity of the attack or whether any sensitive information has been leaked, only adding that all of the systems were not back online by Sunday evening, which prompted the closure for Monday.

The cyber-security team for the court system has worked over the past 72 hours to “contain the damage, protect the integrity and confidentiality of information and ensure future network stability and security,” said a statement from presiding Judge Samantha Jessner.

“While the team of experts has made significant progress, there remain some challenges that are delaying progress. With many of the court’s network systems still inaccessible as of Sunday evening, the court will close (Monday) in order to provide one additional day to get essential networks back online.”

The judge also issued an order extending all court deadlines for Monday by one day in anticipation of the return of service Tuesday, which also noted some impacts to other agencies.

On Friday, the court’s call centers closed as a result of the attack. Cases were unable to be heard and the court’s online systems were down.

Those with scheduled court dates on Friday were told they would be provided with a notice of a continuance date, according to an online post.

“The court recognizes the significance of a court closure on the communities it serves and the mission it abides by. However, it is essential that judicial officers and court staff are able to work in an environment that is safe and secure and with the information they need to meet the court’s mission at their disposal,” according to the statement. “The court is confident the closure will not exceed one day as it continues to make progress and overcome obstacles.”