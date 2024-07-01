Deputies arrest multiple people in retail theft operation, including two women with children  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Prevention Unit arrested several theft suspects, including two women who took three minors along with them on a heist, during a retail theft operation in Canyon Country last week, according to station officials.

During a retail theft operation conducted Wednesday by the SCV Sheriff’s Station Crime Prevention Unit, deputies undercover arrested several individuals on suspicion of stealing merchandise from multiple retail stores in Canyon Country.

The first incident occurred on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road and involved two women who entered a retail store along with with three minors who were carrying backpacks.

Kate Gomez, age 40, began to fill a duffel bag that she pulled out of her purse with merchandise and eventually left the location without paying, Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman with the station, said in an email to The Signal.

The second suspect, 33-year-old Evelyn Bustamante, was with the three children when she only paid for a handful of items before leaving the store, added Jensen.

Deputies were staged nearby and immediately detained the suspects and recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle they were traveling in and from the children’s backpacks, Jensen wrote.

Both women were arrested and released on citation and are expected to appear in court next month. The children were released to family members, he added.

The second incident occurred on the 19300 block of Golden Valley Road when deputies observed two women and a man working as a collective to gather large quantities of similar items inside of a store, Jensen wrote.

The man, 44-year-old Aaron Tisdale, left the business and positioned a “getaway” car near the exit, Jensen wrote. The two women, 34-year-old Stacy Cubas and 32-year-old Tiara Jenkins, exited the store with unpaid items and entered the vehicle, according to Jensen.

Deputies eventually detained the suspect vehicle without incident and during the arrest they also discovered stolen credit and debit cards as well as methamphetamines, wrote Jensen.

The three individuals were released on citation and expected to appear in court next month.