Deputies: Landlord arrested, released after tenant claims he molested daughter 

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges for a 68-year-old man arrested Saturday after he tried to evict a 26-year-old and her daughter, several weeks after the woman filed a sexual assault report against the man for allegations involving her young daughter.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the residence June 29 for what was initially reported as “a landlord-tenant issue” in the 24800 block of Fourl Road in Newhall, according to Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit.

Both the suspect and the victim reside at the residence, Mesa said.

The family reported that the suspect molested the daughter and then committed sexual battery against the mother, according to a report filed June 5, he said.

“I believe that the suspect was attempting to have them leave the residence, and our deputies found out he was a named suspect in the reports, and they ended up making the arrest,” Mesa said.

He said the case was presented to the DA’s Office for consideration of charges the day after the arrest, but there was no record of filing as of Friday morning.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online indicate the man was arrested the night of the incident and released at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, with the description listed as 849(B)(1), which means there was a finding of insufficient grounds for the filing of a criminal complaint.

A representative from the DA’s office was not immediately available to answer questions regarding the case or any potential charges.