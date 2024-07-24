Blog

Deputies: Man arrested after reports of broken car windows 

Reports on Monday of a man breaking windows of several vehicles in Canyon Country led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Santa Clarita man on suspicion of vandalism, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

Deputies responded at around 8 p.m. on Monday to a call in the 28200 block of Winterdale Drive in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The informant stated that a man was breaking vehicle windows and was last seen going eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road, Jensen wrote in an email. 

When deputies arrived, Jensen said, the suspect refused to identify himself and was uncooperative. Once detained, he provided multiple names and birthdays, according to Jensen. 

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism as well as false identification to law enforcement, Jensen wrote. He was booked and subsequently released on citation. 

He is due in court Aug. 13 at L.A. County Superior Court in San Fernando. 

