DUI suspect arrested after brief pursuit 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a man Sunday night after a brief pursuit in Newhall, officials said Monday.

Deputies observed a man driving his car recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic and failing to obey posted traffic signs, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit (on Lyons Avenue) after the driver failed to yield,” he said in a phone conversation Monday.

The pursuit came to an end in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the westbound side of the 25000 block of Peachland Avenue, south of Lyons.

There were no injuries reported and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and evading arrest, Jensen said.