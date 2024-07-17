Eternal Valley issues statement on ‘cemetery conditions’ 

A local water official confirmed plans are in place to provide a portion of the water needed to add a little more green to the grass at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.

However, cemetery officials Tuesday declined to discuss its plans with the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency on how it may address a situation that has drawn criticism from local residents with loved ones buried there.

The grounds of the park are suffering lately, according to park visitors, with big brown patches visible from the road where grass grew previously.

Evan and Joyce Mendelzon expressed frustration with the memorial park’s response to their concerns about its grounds, which they say have been going on for more than a year.

Large patches of dried, yellowed grass sits on the hills of the Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary in Newhall, Calif., on July 16, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

The couple were going to mark the grave for their son, Jeremy Daniel Mendelzon, who was buried at the top of the hill by the water tower at the facility, after he died at age 35 on July 5, 2018.

Evan Mendelzon said he took to watering the grass that surrounds his son’s grave site himself after it started to brown, which was something he saw other grave-site visitors doing, he said.

But at some point, the spigot was turned off, he said.

Joyce Mendelzon said it’s been hard for her husband to visit the site since the grounds started to yellow because it’s frustrating. She said the “grass” near her son’s burial site “crunches like hay.”

As Evan Mendelzon prepared to visit for the sixth anniversary of his son’s death, he posted his frustration on social media June 26, and both parents said they appreciated the supportive comments they received.

But they also recognized in the comments that many had similar frustrations, Joyce Mendelzon said, adding there were dozens and she responded to all of them.

In response to the big patches of browning grass, the facility gave little information to the media Tuesday afternoon regarding why the grass does not appear to be adequately watered or when the problem is going to be fixed.

“We appreciate the concerns surrounding cemetery conditions at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary and are diligently working to replace the irrigation system,” according to a statement shared Tuesday from Christopher James of Services Corporation International on behalf of Eternal Valley Memorial Park. “Cemetery management is currently working with construction and system engineers to discuss maintenance requirements. We regret that our families are affected by these conditions and take full responsibility in maintaining a beautiful resting place for their loved ones.”

Joyce Mendelzon said the facility offered to exhume her son and refund their money, but as 44-year residents, they don’t want to leave, they want something done to honor those buried there, and to stop the worsening condition of an important gateway to the city.

The Mendelzons contacted the city, and she said city staff were extremely responsive and helpful, even coming out to look at the condition of the grounds near their son’s gravesite.

Joyce Mendelzon also said she had nothing but positive things to say about the people who spoke to her at Eternal Valley, but something needs to be done.

The city of Santa Clarita confirmed Tuesday a code-enforcement case has been filed against Eternal Valley.

In response to questions about what’s being done or any permit requests made on the property, Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita, said “active and open code-enforcement cases are exempt from (California Public Records Act requests).”

She said the code-enforcement case involved a “landscaping” issue and referred comments regarding the specifics on any plans to address the issue to SCV Water.

Kevin Strauss, spokesman for SCV Water, said Eternal Valley is currently a commercial customer with the agency, but only for its building near the entrance off Sierra Highway.

For landscaping of the grounds, the facility relies on its own well system, Strauss said.

He said the agency and the memorial park are in talks to create a connection that would provide the grounds with a portion of the water needed. He said that plan is expected to be in place by the end of the year.

Strauss also said local discussion with the memorial park regarding concern over its supply have been ongoing for several years, and the park is aware the supply it’s procuring only addresses a portion of the needs for the grounds.

The media statement from Eternal Valley encourages residents to “contact them directly” regarding any concerns.