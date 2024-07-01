Blog

First Presbyterian Church to host grief and loss recovery group 

First Presbyterian Church of Newhall is hosting an eight-week grief and loss recovery group, scheduled to run 2 to 3:30 p.m. on eight consecutive Sundays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 3. 

There will be an in-person signup meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church, 24317 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall. 

This eight-week program will be facilitated for cost, which will be $40 per person for books and materials and supplemented with a grant.  

“This is a gift from our church to our community,” the church said in a news release.  

The sessions will employ the Grief Recovery Method, described as a step-by-step process — an “action program” — for unlocking and respecting the emotional experience of grief – both the immediate or presenting grief issues. Details on the method can be found at www.griefrecoverymethod.com. 

For additional information, call 661-259-0555. 

