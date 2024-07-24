Garcia issues statement on Netanyahu’s address to Congress 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia. R-Santa Clarita, released a statement in support of Israel in its war against Hamas after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

“The people’s House stands with Israel,” Garcia said in the statement. “It was an honor to attend Prime Minister Netanyahu’s joint address to Congress, and his remarks serve as an important reminder of the reality we face.”

Garcia characterized the conflict as one of good vs. evil.

“On one side of this war is our greatest ally and their democratically elected leaders, who are fighting to reclaim hostages – including eight American hostages – and root terrorists out of Gaza. On the other side is Hamas – a U.S.-designated terrorist organization – which began this war with its mass murder, rape and kidnapping on Oct. 7, and whose leaders pledge to do it ‘again and again.’ This is a clear case of good and evil.”

The congressman added:

“The peace that we all seek can only be achieved through strength and a willingness to use it. The fastest way to peace and stability in the Middle East is with an Israeli victory. The current administration needs to stop standing in the way of that victory, stop appeasing Iran and its terrorist proxies, and start supporting an outright victory for our Israeli brothers and sisters.”