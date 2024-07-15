Garcia issues statement on Trump assassination attempt 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, released a statement Monday condemning the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, and commending those on both sides of the aisle who are calling for a de-escalation of political rhetoric.

“This weekend, Americans were shocked by a horrifying act of political violence. Then, in the face of this horror, we were all inspired and reassured by the courage and defiance immediately shown by President Trump. This attack was an act of pure evil, and I thank God for protecting the former president,” Garcia’s statement said. “I am heartbroken for the innocent victims and my prayers are with their families, especially the wife and daughters of Corey Comperatore. Corey lost his life while defending his family during the shooting – he died a hero, and he deserves a hero’s tribute.’

Garcia added: “It’s encouraging to see most everyone reach across the political divide to condemn this horrible act, commend President Trump’s courage, and call on a de-escalation of the political rhetoric in our nation. But these words amount to little if they aren’t followed with a real change in behavior. President Trump expressed gratitude after the attack, saying we have ‘a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance.’ We were all given this chance to unite as one nation, and I hope all my fellow Americans join me in seizing it. America is not perfect, but we are the greatest force for good in human history – let’s prove it.”