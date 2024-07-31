Garcia to host town hall at COC 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is inviting the community to an in-person town hall scheduled 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

“I’m excited to hear from the people of the Santa Clarita Valley at this upcoming town hall,” Garcia said a news release. “There are many issues impacting our community, including rising crime, inflation and wildfires, and it’s critical that we discuss them together. I will also take this time to update you on my continued work in Washington, D.C., to support our troops and military families, bring SALT (state and local tax deduction) relief to California taxpayers, and direct federal dollars to crucial projects in (the 27th Congressional District). I look forward to addressing these issues and more with you next week.”

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.