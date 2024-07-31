Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Tehran, Iran says 

By Melanie Sun

Contributing Writer

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed while in Tehran, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said early Wednesday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killings, but Hamas blamed Israel for the attack, saying Haniyeh was killed during an airstrike on his residence in Tehran. Iran’s state media also blamed Israel for the attack.

Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, was in Tehran for the swearing-in of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhaleh was also in Tehran for the inauguration.

The IRGC said in a statement that the incident is under investigation, state media reported.

Israel has been fighting Hamas in Gaza since the terrorist group launched an attack on border cities in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 civilians and military members as hostages.

Haniyeh, who assumed the leadership position in 2017, had been living in Qatar along with other Hamas leaders. He had played a major part in building up Hamas’ fighting capacity, in part by strengthening ties with Iran. Since Haniyeh’s departure from Gaza, Yahya Sinwar has been the Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip.

Previously, three of Haniyeh’s sons were killed on April 10 in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

While in Iran for the swearing-in ceremony on July 30, Haniyeh had met with the new president, as well as Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian told Haniyeh that Iran will continue to offer its support “with ever more strength and power.”

Pezeshkian is replacing the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash incident in May in northern Iran.

Two-Front War

In response to an attack in Israel’s Golan Heights on Saturday that killed 12 children, Israel on Tuesday struck a Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut, killing a commander that it says was responsible for the Golan Heights blast. The Tuesday attack on Beirut also killed three others.

Israel’s fight against Iran-backed Hezbollah has intensified in recent weeks, while it has been fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to retaliate against Hezbollah for its Saturday attack.

Prior to the soccer field attack by Hezbollah, the two sides had been targeting each other with rockets.

Netanyahu visited Washington last week, addressing a joint session of the U.S. Congress on July 24 to ask for the United States to “stand together” with Israel.

The Associated Press, Reuters, and Dan Berger contributed to this report.