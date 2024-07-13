Investigation continues into burglary, credit card theft 

An investigation is ongoing after two Castaic women had their cars burglarized and their personal items stolen in Lakehills Estates in March, according to recently filed court records obtained by The Signal.

The victims reported that their debit cards, credit cards and checks were stolen from their cars at the mobile home park on March 26. They also said their debit cards were used without their authorization simultaneously at a Chevron gas station in Gorman.



One victim reported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies that her debit card was charged three times for $203.50 each. She also said a Wells Fargo check stolen from her car was deposited into a Chase bank account using a mobile app.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials conducted a search in May but were not available Friday to discuss whether a case has been presented or any charges have been filed as of this story’s publication.