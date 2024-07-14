It’s California State Fair Time!  

It’s time for a Sacramento road trip! The California State Fair is happening July 12-28. For 170 years the California State Fair has showcased the best of California.

It you’ve never attended the California State Fair it is an expansive experience offering all the things you love about county fairs and more.

Expect big name concerts and entertainment, agricultural education, art exhibits, horse racing, cooking demonstrations, wine and beer competitions, traditional carnival thrill rides, fireworks and the popular food festival.

The fair is located at Cal Expo 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento. For information, visit calexpostatefair.com

Food

Who doesn’t love fair food? From cheesecake to cheese nachos the California State Fair food offers something for everyone, even if you want to eat healthy.

Enjoy your deep-fried favorites as well as cool, refreshing ice cream treats.

Just a few of the items available at the fair: Funnel cakes, hot Cheetos fries, pulled pork sliders, Dippin’ Dots, deep-fried potstickers, pizza, Dole Whip, tacos, hot dogs, corndogs, roasted corn, deep-fried Oreos, shave ice, churros, chocolate dipped banana, pancakes-on-a-stick, kettle corn, Italian ice and cotton candy.

The 2024 Best of California Brewfest will be held Friday, July 19, 4 p.m. Tickets are priced $25-$60. Savor and taste award-winning flavors of California’s craft beer scene.

Fun

There are many fun events to enjoy at the fair. Fireworks light up the sky on Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. This dazzling display can be enjoyed from various vantage points throughout the fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, July 23 at 2 p.m. the Pie Eating Challenge begins. Participate in a good old fashioned pie eating contest during your visit. California’s own Save Mart Supermarkets will provide cream pies for contestants to devour.

The contest is open to all fairgoers who think they have what it takes to gobble down their slice of pie the fastest. With multiple divisions for adults and children, there’s a chance for everyone to compete.

Carnival rides are a fair staple. Butler Amusements will provide the rides at the fair. Carnival and Skyride Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m., Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

There are rides suitable for all ages including: The King XXL, Turbo Speed, Inversion, Vertigo, Pole Position Coaster, X Scream Machine Coaster, Zipper, Mega Flip, Super Shot Drop Tower, White Water Log Flume, Ring of Fire, Starship 3000, 1001 Nachts, State Fair Slide, Bumper Cars, Hawaiian Express, Wave Swinger, Grand Carousel, Giant Wheel, Century Wheel, Zombie Carnival Welcome to my Nightmare, Kite Flyer, Alien Invasion, Big Foot Trucks and Tilt-A-Whirl.

Exhibits

Numerous exhibit halls will feature everything from agriculture to wine. Enjoy the bounty of California with educational exhibits as well as arts, crafts and vendors.

Among the exhibits: High Speed Rail Exhibit, Rustic Charm Marketplace Exhibit, Fine Art and Photography Exhibit, California Cannabis Exhibit, California Fresh Exhibit, Animation Academy, California Authors Booths and more.

Horse Racing

Live Thoroughbred Horseracing and wagering takes place at the Michelob Ultra Grandstand during the fair. All horse races are free with Fair admission. Horse racing bets are cash only. ATMs are available nearby.

Post time starts 5 p.m. Horse racing will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, July 12-14, July 19-21 and July 26-28.

Animals

The California State Fair Open Livestock Competition is a premier event celebrating the finest livestock from across the state. The Junior Livestock is home to the best of California’s youth Future Farmers of America programs. Many of the winning livestock entries will be on display in the animal exhibits area of the fair.

Animal exhibits in the A Tractor Supply Co. Big Barn, L1 include alpacas, llamas, cattle and dogs.

Exhibits in the Tractor Supply Co. Big Barn, L2 include birds, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs (cavies), rabbits and sheep.

Concerts

All Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage shows are free with a California State Fair admission ticket.

Fair-goers can line up at the back of the Golden 1 Stage venue starting at 5 p.m. for first-come, first-served seating in the area behind the General Admission seating area. The free seating area is limited to the first 700 guests.

Reserved seats for the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage are available starting at $25. 