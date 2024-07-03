JCI to host Veteran’s Resource Fair at Hart Park 

News release

JCI Santa Clarita is scheduled Sept. 21 to host its Veteran’s Resource Fair at William S. Hart Park, aiming to provide veterans and their families with resources, support and community connections.

The Jaycees’ Veteran’s Resource Fair will feature a variety of services and activities, including job placement assistance, health and wellness resources, educational opportunities and family-friendly games. Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies will be present to offer their support and services to the veteran community.

“We are thrilled to host this event and bring together so many resources for our veterans,” Co-Chair Arnold Bryant said in a news release. “Our goal is to create a supportive environment where veterans and their families can access the help and information they need, while also enjoying a fun and engaging day.”

The nonprofit JCI welcomes individuals and groups to join in volunteering to support the event. Volunteer activities may include assisting with event setup, providing information to attendees and participating in various event activities. Interested volunteers can register online at signup.com/go/rNrENzg.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at William S. Hart Park, 24151 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Arnold Bryant at 661-860-6387 or [email protected].