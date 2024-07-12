Landfill announces nearly $1M in relief; residents question eligibility  

Chiquita Canyon Landfill released the latest numbers from its community relief fund Thursday and announced several more in-person meetings to help residents, but the landfill is still taking heat from those who want more transparency around how much help residents can get.

The landfill has set up a community relief fund amid lawsuits and legal challenges, because a nearly 250-degree reaction site at the facility is producing about 1 million gallons of leachate a week, a noxious, potentially toxic chemical byproduct of rain and rotting garbage, and landfill gases that have overwhelmed the facility’s capability to limit the stench.

The landfill has been garnering an average of about 2,000 complaints per month from nearby residents over the smell, and some are suing to try to shut down the facility.

The landfill has refused requests to release the formula for how it helps people for months, Bob Lewis, chair of the Community Advisory Committee, said at the group’s meeting Tuesday. At the meeting, the landfill also reported gains in how many had been helped by the money.

The chair of the Community Advisory Committee expressed frustration that he’s been trying to get the information on the landfill’s formula for help for several months, citing several practical reasons for why the information would be useful to residents.

“I can’t because I don’t know,” said Steve Cassulo, general manager of the facility, when asked to explain how eligibility is determined for the benefits. He also mentioned that the answer hasn’t changed since the last two meetings, when John Perkey, vice president of Waste Connections, which owns the landfill, was asked the same question.

“There’s a formula that they use in L.A. County that does the same thing,” Cassulo said.

Lewis said if he was filling out a form and hoping for $4,000 for his costs, including relocation, it would be helpful to know the eligibility.

Cassulo answered that the landfill doesn’t track relocation and residents don’t request certain amounts on the request forms.

“Again, there’s a formula for the area that you live in, and depending on how much money you get in that area,” Cassulo said. “You don’t ask for money in this application. We have it predetermined, the amount you will get, if you apply.”

Lewis responded by asking that, for the next meeting in August, why Perkey won’t report “what the X amount is for each of the areas,” under the community relief fund.

“You’ve been asking for a long time, and I know (Perkey) has an answer for you, and I’ll ask him again,” Cassulo said.

Cassulo did announce more in-person meetings that are scheduled to happen starting July 19, intended to help residents with their questions.

The numbers indicate the applications for those seeking the landfill’s help have been growing each month since eligibility began, according to information shared Thursday by John Musella, a spokesman for the landfill, via email.

“The Chiquita Canyon Community Relief Program has distributed $978,850.00 for applications approved in March through May,” according to the email, which also stated there were 93 applications the first month, 107 in April and 356 in May.

The third-party administrator the landfill hired is still processing June applications, he added, but the June numbers also indicated another increase in applications.

“In June there were approximately 420 new applicants, and another 340 recertifications,” he said, referring to previously approved applicants who are requesting additional funds.

The upcoming in-person informational sessions for the Community Relief Fund are scheduled as follows: At Castaic LIbrary (27971 Sloan Canyon Road), from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19; from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 20; and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

There also will be a session at Val Verde Community Regional Park (30300 W. Arlington Road) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24

Air filters are available.