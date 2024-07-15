Nature center’s education series to focus on Kenya 

A journey through Kenya is set to be the focus of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates’ monthly Community Nature Education series at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Each month, the group selects a new presenter to talk about a range of topics.

This month, Placerita Canyon Nature Center Docent Nikki Dail has been invited to present another one of her travel adventures, and she plans to recount her journey through Kenya’s “Circle of Life.”

Ron Kraus, board member of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, describes Dail as a marvelous world traveler. In selecting her to speak at their series they knew they were bringing in a strong presenter, he said.

Dail will be speaking about her travels in Kenya from last year through photos and videos.

This event is a free educational program that occurs on the third Sunday of each month.

“We encourage everyone to come and enjoy. This is a treat for the whole family,” Kraus said.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road.