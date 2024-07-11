Blog

Newhall Library to host ‘Symphony of Colors’ art show 

Joy of Beauty, by Zony Gordon. Courtesy photo
Joy of Beauty, by Zony Gordon. Courtesy photo
The city of Santa Clarita will feature local artist Zony Gordon in “Symphony of Colors,” an art exhibition running July 19 to Oct. 16 at the Newhall Library community gallery.  

An opening reception is scheduled 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 19. Food and drinks will be served, with raffles and jazz entertainment by Gary Friedman. 

Gordon is a multi-award-winning local artist in watercolor, acrylic and collage. She will be featuring her florals, landscapes and abstracts during the three-month art exhibition. She is a two-time past president of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. 

