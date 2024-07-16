Nighttime shooting leaves deputies in the dark 

A shooting occurred Monday evening in the 20400 block of Valle de Oro, near Nandina Lane, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Jensen said that the shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. when witnesses heard about six to seven gunshots, followed by people running. No injuries have been reported and no vehicles have been damaged, according to Jensen.

Jensen also said that deputies found four shell casings, but there are no suspect leads, as of Tuesday morning. However, Jensen said that the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Juvenile and Gang Team is investigating the incident.