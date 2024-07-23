NWS: SCV expected to cool down heading to the weekend 

Temperatures have been higher than normal recently for a Santa Clarita Valley summer, but there could be a reprieve over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning issued by the L.A. County Department of Public Health is in effect through Wednesday, with temperatures forecasted at 100 degrees and higher, and that is expected to drop down to a heat advisory on Thursday. After that, Friday and Saturday could see temperatures struggle to reach 90 degrees, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the NWS.

“We do have fairly high confidence that we’ll be on a cooling trend probably starting Friday and then that continuing through at least Saturday,” Munroe said in a phone interview.

He added that the forecast is a return to normal for summer, “if not even a little bit below normal.”

The Antelope Valley is scheduled to remain under an excessive heat warning through Thursday.

The heat is likely to return by the middle of next week, but it is a little too early to say if it would be quite as hot as the current heat wave, Munroe said.

While it’s expected to be cooler over the weekend, Munroe said people should still be vigilant watching for fires as winds are expected to pick up.

There is also a small chance of thunderstorms in the east making their way to the SCV, but Munroe said it is more than likely that those storms remain in the east. There is a higher chance of those storms appearing in the Antelope Valley and possibly Acton, he added.

Public Health recommends the following during this period of excessive heat:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated throughout the day. Your body loses water more rapidly through sweating to cool itself down. Drinking enough water helps you replenish the lost water and maintain proper bodily functions, prevent dehydration, and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Think ahead, plan, and protect: If you need to go outside, avoid going out during the hottest hours. Wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Car safety: Cars get very hot inside, even with the windows “cracked or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone in a car.

Recognize heat illness: Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to care for them. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103 degrees or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on people more at-risk: Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.