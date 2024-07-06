Olga Fire: Structures threatened in Newhall 

A brush fire that broke out in Newhall, now called the “Olga Fire,” has been declared a second-alarm blaze with structures threatened Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Fire personnel responded to initial reports of a 1-acre brush fire at Grape Lily Circle and Valle Del Oro that was running uphill in medium fuel.

The blaze quickly grew near structures on Saturday minutes before noon, said Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher with the L.A. County Fire Department.

An apartment has caught fire and personnel immediately requested structure protection engines, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of the publication of this story, but the blaze quickly grew in size, forcing personnel with the Fire Department to have Valle Del Oro to be shut down.

An apartment on Grape Lily Circle caught fire with two victims and two dogs being extricated. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, but the rescued victims were not transported to the hospital, according to radio dispatch traffic.

An additional truck was requested for an attic fire on Grape Lily Circle.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.