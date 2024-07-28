One person dead in Soledad traffic collision 

A fatal traffic collision occurred Saturday evening between Soledad Canyon Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Sean Lough.

The solo collision was initially reported as a vehicle crash with possible ejection at about 5:46 p.m., with fire personnel responding and pronouncing the victim deceased on the scene.

Lough said that the victim was a male, but that there were still no additional details about how the collision occurred, as of the publishing of this article.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.









