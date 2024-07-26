Blog

Person trapped in vehicle after collision on southbound 14

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Someone was trapped in a vehicle after a traffic collision Friday morning on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, north of Placerita Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, a Los Angeles County Fire Department official said. 

The incident was reported at about 10:13 a.m. Friday morning, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, and units were dispatched three minutes later with an arrival time of 10:23 a.m. 

“It’s a multicar traffic collision,” Sanchez told The Signal over the phone. “One person was trapped, but they are extricated. Just waiting for further updates.” 

The cause of the traffic collision was unknown at the time, Sanchez said. The collision had still not been cleared at that time, which was just before 11 a.m. 

