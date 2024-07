The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a traffic collision involving a structure on Monday afternoon at the Promenade in Valencia.

A newer model White SUV Lexus hit the cinder block wall of the Peet’s Coffee business at the Promenade.

There was no significant damage to the business or the vehicle. No injuries.

A traffic collision involving a structure that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Promenade in Valencia resulted in no injuries and no significant damage to the vehicle or the business. 070124 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

