Power outage in Tesoro impacts over 3,000 customers 

A power outage in northern Valencia near Tesoro Del Valle Elementary School has impacted over 3,000 customers on Friday afternoon, according to officials with Southern California Edison.

The power outage was reported at approximately 2:15 p.m. and 3,297 customers were impacted, said Reggie Kumar, senior advisor of media relations for the utility.

Information regarding the cause of the outage is under investigation as of the publication of this story, and power is expected to be restored by 3:15 p.m., according to the Edison Outage Status page online.