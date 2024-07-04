Santa Clarita native serves aboard future Navy warship 

By Megan Brown

Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tennessee — Petty Officer 2nd Class Joel Abundez, a native of Santa Clarita, is serving aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit Massachusetts, a nuclear submarine under construction.

PCU is a designation used by the U.S. Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning.

Abundez, a 2022 Canyon High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.

“I joined the Navy to be a part of the nuclear program,” said Abundez. “Science and math were my favorite subjects in school and I wanted to do something that incorporated them.”

Today, Abundez serves as an electronics technician (nuclear power).

“The best part of my job is getting to constantly learn new things and meet great people,” said Abundez. “Growing up in my hometown, I learned to always be the best that I can be, and that is something I strive for every single day.”

Massachusetts will be a fast-attack submarine capable of hunting down and destroying enemy submarines and surface ships; striking targets ashore with cruise missiles; carrying and delivering Navy SEALs; conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engaging in mine warfare.

“I am most proud of completing the nuclear pipeline with good scores and having made many new friends throughout,” said Abundez. “Being in the Navy means a lot to me … It is my way of being the best version of myself and my way to serve this country.”