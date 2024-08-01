Saugus school district cabinet members extend contracts to 2027 

Contracts for each of the Saugus Union School District executive cabinet members were extended until 2027 at Tuesday’s governing board meeting.

The contracts were previously set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

No discussion was held by the board prior to approving the contract amendments, which include no specific salary increases.

“Except as specifically provided herein, the balance of the parties’ June 28, 2022, contract of employment, as amended, remains unchanged and in effect,” reads the resolution for each of the renewals.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the contracts, with board member Anna Griese abstaining from the vote for Superintendent Colleen Hawkins as well as the vote for the remaining four cabinet members.

During the public comments session held at the beginning of the meeting, Shannon Gerson, a Mountainview Elementary School parent, congratulated the cabinet members for having the opportunity to have their contracts extended.

“We appreciate you and are so grateful that you would renew your employment contract and continue your hard work for our kids,” Gerson said via Zoom.

Hawkins has led the district since July 2018. Prior to that, she was an assistant superintendent with the Compton Unified School District and held a similar role at the West Covina Unified School District.

She took over the superintendent role at the Saugus district after Joan Lucid retired following the 2017-18 school year after seven years in charge and 37 years total with the district.