SCAA to host 34th Annual Art Classic Sept. 28 

News release

Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled Sept. 28 to hold its annual Art Classic Gala, a fundraiser and celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The SCAA Art Classic is the association’s major annual fundraiser, which supports its scholarship program and local art enrichment programs.

This professionally judged art show, with awards, live music, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction is scheduled 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita.

On Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to view the art and observe artists giving live demonstrations.

Tickets to the gala are free, but attendees need to register at eventbrite.com to secure a free ticket for the Art Classic Gala on Sept. 28. Tickets are not needed for Sunday, Sept. 29.

For more information, go to santaclaritaartistsassociation.org.