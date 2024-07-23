SCV block party fit for an Olympian 

Arrows were sent flying and bean bags were tossed, as Santa Clarita Valley residents got an early start to the 2024 Summer Olympics with this month’s Senses Block Party on Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall.

The event featured a wide variety of sports, including archery, rock climbing and darts. Free plastic “gold” medals were also given to attendees to get them into the Olympic spirit.

Attendees also had the opportunity to buy food and drinks from small pop-up shops lined up along Main Street and a street bar, while listening to live music from Tom Petty cover band “Heartbreak Over Petty.”



And while the event was marketed to be for adults, partygoers said that there were a lot of family-friendly activities. Newhall resident Aaron Powell said he tries to make it out to the Senses Block Party every month with his family.



“There’s a little bit for everyone,” Powell said. “My kids love doing all of the activities, and we love coming here and spending time with friends and family. Each theme that [Senses Block Party] has ever had has always been a delight.”



Earlier this year, the Senses Block Party featured a western theme in April and an “Alice in Wonderland” theme in May.



Valencia resident Angela Best, who also attends the Senses Block Party frequently with her family, said she also likes that the event tries to include as many kid-friendly activities as possible.



“My son is super excited to do the wall climb,” Best said. “They’re family-friendly and there’s fun things to kind of get everybody out.”



SCV resident Melissa Wolfe said that seeing the Olympic theme this month felt exhilarating, with the 2024 Summer Olympics coming up Friday.



“I’m excited for the Olympics to start and I can’t wait to follow it,” Wolfe said. “I’m glad they’re theming the Block Party towards other stuff that’s going on in the world.”



The Senses Block Party occurs every third Thursday of the month from March to October. The next event is themed as an anniversary party for the event series and is slated for Aug. 15.

