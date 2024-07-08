SCV excessive heat warning extended 

Officials have extended the excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding area through to Thursday, as daily high temperatures are expected to remain in the triple digits.

Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Wednesday is looking to be the peak high day with the temperature potentially hitting 106 degrees.

In Acton and Agua Dulce, Wofford added, temperatures could rise to 111 degrees.

Wofford said that after Thursday the temperatures will start to slowly go down from triple digits and the area will get temperatures in the range of 80 degrees to 90 degrees.

Peak hours of heat are looking to stay between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The L.A. County Public Health Department advises residents to follow these recommendations to deal with the heat:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are “cracked” or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103 degrees or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

The city of Santa Clarita offers these following library branches as cooling centers:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch: 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Old Town Newhall Branch: 24500 Main St., Newhall.

24500 Main St., Newhall. Valencia Branch: 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.

The city also encourages residents to go to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center (27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia) and Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (20850 Centre Pointe Parkway) to beat the heat.