SCV sheriff’s deputies respond to viral video 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have responded to a viral video that shows a man, believed to be a Santa Clarita resident, assaulting a child who has autism in Pacoima on Monday.

The Facebook post by the SCV Sheriff’s Station acknowledged the circulating video, and said that the incident occurred outside of the station’s area.

“We are aware of a social media post saturating your newsfeeds regarding an alleged assault that occurred outside of our reporting district. We have confirmed the initial report was appropriately handled by a different agency and are working in full cooperation with them to provide information on the alleged suspect in order to keep you and your family safe.

Thank you for demonstrating once again that Santa Clarita is a community that cares,” the post read.

According to KTLA, the slapping occurred at a bus stop at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street, where the child was touching the man’s Mercedes-Benz hood decal before getting slapped.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which, according to L.A. media reports, is handling the incident, was not available for additional information at the time of this story’s publication.