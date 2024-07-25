Suspect arrested in Canyon Country shooting 

By Katherine Quezada and Perry Smith

Gang detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station made an arrest in an incident that stemmed from a man who called 911 to report he was shot in the chest, according to station officials.

Station officials cannot release the identity of the only suspect identified so far, who was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. July 17 in the 20000 block of Rue Crevier, because he is a juvenile.

Station officials said the teen lives in the area although they could not confirm whether he was arrested at home.

The arrest happened blocks from a July 8 shooting, which was believed to have been initially reported near the liquor store in the 26900 block of Rainbow Glen Drive.

The shooting was phoned in by the victim, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials, who reported the man was breathing heavily as he called for an ambulance and then hung up the phone.

Fire officials reported that sheriff’s deputies had called them to the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Honby Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for a patient with a gunshot wound, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the L.A. County Fire Department.

Station officials reported the man was thought to have been released from the hospital after a lengthy stay due to serious injuries.

As a matter of policy, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office generally does not discuss charges involving juvenile suspects.

There was no information immediately available regarding potential charges Wednesday.