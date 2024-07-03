Things to Do: SCV Fourth of July Festivities  

The Santa Clarita Valley is gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July festivities with fun for all ages, firework viewing parties, and tons of red, white, and blue to celebrate the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States.

This year, the SCV will begin its annual festivities early in the day and continue late into the night with tons of fun for people of all ages, starting with the morning Fourth of July parade and related events in Newhall and Valencia, and finishing with the city of Santa Clarita’s fireworks display in the evening at the Valencia Town Center.

Here’s a look at some of the activities and events scheduled for the day:

The Santa Clarita Runners 40th Annual Independence Day Classic 5K and 10K

The 40th annual Independence Day Classic run presented by the Santa Clarita Runners will begin its 10K race at 7 a.m. The Kids K run will begin at 7:45 a.m. and the Heritage Sierra 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. This year there will be a new segment in the programming that will include a 1 mile walk for seniors. It will begin at 8 a.m. immediately following the 5K run.

This celebration welcomes people of all ages with all abilities and proceeds will benefit the organization and local high schools’ cross-country programs.

The 5K route and the 1-mile senior walk will run through Santa Clarita’s Fourth of July parade route, and participants can receive cheers from the large crowd awaiting the much-anticipated parade.

Registration ranges from $15 to $65 and the festivities will be held at Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall.

For more information visit: id5k.scrunners.org.

Rotary Club of SCV All You Can Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast

Before members of the community make their way to the Fourth of July Parade, they can pick up a stack of pancakes and sausage at the annual pancake breakfast hosted by the SCV Rotary Club. The annual tradition benefits local nonprofit organizations and breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The meal, which includes a cup of orange juice and coffee, will cost $10. Children under the age of 12 eat for free when they are accompanied by an adult who purchases breakfast.

The tasty morning will take place in the parking lot adjacent to 24200 Main St. in Old Town Newhall.

Santa Clarita Valley Annual Fourth of July Parade

Titled “The Freedom to Play, Celebrating Our Parks, Trails and Open Space,” the 92nd annual Fourth of July parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the roundabout near William S. Hart Park and proceed through Main Street in Old Town Newhall before making a left on Lyons Avenue and a right on Orchard Village Road. Floats will continue by taking a right on Dalbey Drive before finishing near Placerita Junior High School.

The parade will pay homage to the city’s dedication to “preserving our land’s history and protecting our wildlife. I invite you to come and see all the entries in person and pay special tribute to our American heroes and the green spaces we are fortunate to have in and surrounding our city,” Councilwoman Laurene Weste said in a news release.

The event is free, and spectators are advised to arrive early and find a good viewing spot. Attendees are also advised to plan accordingly for the hot weather.

Painting with a Twist Fourth of July themed painting experience

Painting with a Twist, located in Valencia, will be hosting two separate painting experiences to commemorate the holiday.

The first session is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and participants will be painting an American flag in the famous artist Vincent Van Gogh’s Post Impression art style.

No prior art experience is required for participation and all ages are welcome.

Prices range from $30 to $32 per person and you have the option to choose whether to paint on a 16×20 canvas or 11×14 canvas.

The second session is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and participants will be painting the American flag on a 18×18 wood shiplap pallet. This experience is priced at $41 per person.

For more information visit: www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita/calendar.

Santa Clarita Fireworks Show

Beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m., after the sun sets, the Valencia Town Center will host the city of Santa Clarita’s annual fireworks show that will illuminate the night sky with colorful bursts. The city’s “Spirit of America” show is free and a musical soundtrack will be broadcast on KHTS AM-1220.

The Valencia Town Center is also offering a family-friendly rooftop VIP Fireworks Watch Party that runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the roof of the Macy’s parking structure.

Tickets to the VIP party are $45 for adults and $35 for kids aged 12 and under. There will be food, drinks, games, raffles and a DJ. Chairs will be provided. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the WiSH Education Foundation, an organization dedicated to bridging the gap in state funding for education.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/4c3y4UO.

“Let Freedom Ring” Six Flags Celebration Fireworks

Beginning at 9:15 p.m. Six Flags Magic Mountain will be displaying a celebration of fireworks, and the fireworks continue nightly through Saturday.

If residents are attending the theme park to witness the display of fireworks, the best viewing areas will be at the Full Throttle Plaza, DC Universe and the Main Gate Plaza.