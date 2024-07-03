Three killed in crash on The Old Road 

Three people were killed just after midnight Wednesday morning after a 19-year-old woman drove off the edge of the road on The Old Road, south of Parker Road in Castaic, and crashed into a tree, killing all three passengers.

The driver, Taylor Roberson, of Castaic, was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with major injuries, according to the preliminary report issued Wednesday morning by the Newhall area office of the California Highway Patrol.

“The driver, and sole survivor of the crash, exhibited signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to the report emailed by Officer Josh Greengard. “A DUI investigation was conducted, and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, which resulted in the fatal injuries to her passengers.”

The Toyota Camry was traveling at a high rate of speed when it approached a curve in the roadway, according to the report. The driver was unable to negotiate the curve and the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree along the roadway’s east side.

The vehicle continued and crashed into a light pole and caught fire. The driver was able to self-extricate herself from the vehicle. All passengers in the vehicle were declared deceased by Los Angeles County Fire Department upon arrival, due to multiple traumatic injuries.

The driver is undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital for major injuries. Officer Ryan Banovitz is handling the traffic crash investigation. Any witnesses to the crash can call the CHP Newhall office 661-600-1600