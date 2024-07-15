Titania K9 Fund’s Annual Gala set for Sept. 29 

Titania K9 Fund is set to host its annual gala in September to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles dog therapy program.

The “WANTED ‘Wild West Gala’” is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

The event is planned to include music and dancing, a Chuck Wagon buffet with dessert, a complimentary champagne wall, a cash bar, outdoor games on the Sand Canyon Country Club patio, a photo booth, a silent auction and raffle, as well as an opportunity to meet CHLA therapy dogs with their volunteer handlers, according to the Titania K9 Fund.

The organization recommends attendees dress in western attire to participate in a best dressed wild West costume contest.

The cost of the event is $75 for adults and $35 for kids ages 10 and under. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4nm57p9h.

The net proceeds from this event will go to dog therapy at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Sand Canyon Country Club is located at 27734 Sand Canyon Road.