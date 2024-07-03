Two horses struck and killed on I-5

Two horses were stuck and killed in a vehicular collision on westbound Interstate 210 approaching Interstate 5 on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“We got the call at 8:59 p.m., and it was just a report of three horses running in the lanes,” said CHP Officer Garcia, who declined to provide his first name. “Two of them got struck and got killed on the freeway, and they just requested a SIGAlert right now.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing as of the publication of this story.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.