Valencia by FivePoint to host Friday Night Happening 

Valencia by FivePoint is set to host a western-themed Friday Night Happening on Aug. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is set to take place at “The Porch” and offers live music, drinks, various food trucks and kids’ activities.

For live music, indie folk musician Kyle Schuesler will be performing. Schuesler recently competed in the last season of “The Voice” and made it as far as the playoffs before he was eliminated from the show.

According to Eric Morgan, FivePoint vice president of community affairs, slightly over 500 attendees were at the last event, so organizers are anticipating another large turnout. They invite all members of the community to come to the event.

“At Valencia FivePoint, we’re building out a new community because we feel that one of the community strengths in Valencia is its diversity,” said Morgan.

Morgan said this event is meant to bring neighbors together and get to know each other. It helps celebrate their diversity, which gives their community more energy, strength and a sense of pride.

“That’s the master idea behind Friday Night Happenings. To allow those folks to build rapport and relationships and friendships. Hopefully those will last over well beyond the event,” said Morgan.

The Porch is located at 27426 Navigation Ave.