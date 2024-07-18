Vasquez Rocks to host celebration of western music Aug. 11 

The L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department and Vasquez Rocks Nature Center are presenting Fireside Nights: A Celebration of Western Music on Aug. 11.

The free music show and park fundraiser is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is set to take place at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center and will offer live music, sing-alongs, animal meet-and-greets, storytelling, crafts, and many activities, according to the Vasquez Rocks Nature Center associates. They plan to have food trucks and vendors for people to enjoy.

For live music, the International Western Music Association-California Chapter will be showcasing their musical talents. One performer, Buffalo Byran Marr, said that attendees can expect top-flight western music from some of the best western performers in California.

“It’s a privilege to be able to play there. We all get together to have a good time and play western music,” said Marr. “We have a bunch of people who get along real well and we know how to put on a smooth show.”

Marr expressed how significant Vasquez Rocks is to western music because almost every singing cowboy in movies did a movie at Vasquez Rocks. He said it was special to be standing in the same places where some of his heroes stood and sang.

Vasquez Rocks Nature associates recommend people bring their own dancing boots, camp chair, western wear and picnic supplies. No smoking or drinking is allowed at the event.

No tickets or registration is necessary. Donations are welcomed to help raise funds for animal care, park improvements and programs.

The Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center is located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road.