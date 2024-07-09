Victim phones in gunshot near Canyon Country liquor store 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a gunshot victim who called in his own injury, according to station officials.

“The initial call was (8:41 p.m.),” said Deputy Evan Luster of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Luster confirmed the report was believed to have come from the victim, who said he was calling from Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country.

Station officials are asking the public to stay away from the crime scene, which is believed to be by Rainbow Glen Market at 26970 Rainbow Glen Drive.

“The informant called himself, he was breathing heavy, and he said he was shot, and then he hung up,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputy Robert Jensen.

Jensen confirmed that one patient was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The status of the patient was not known as of 9:24 p.m.; however, station officials were given no indication the incident was a homicide investigation as of this story’s publication.

There was no additional information available on any potential suspect or suspects at this time, with deputies still maintaining an active crime scene in the area as of approximately 9:30 p.m.

Fire officials reported that sheriff’s officials called them to the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Honby Avenue around 8:45 p.m. regarding a patient with a gunshot wound, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the L.A. County Fire Department, confirming one person was treated and taken to the hospital.