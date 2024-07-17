WiSH announces Wednesday Webinar Series college-bound students and families 

News release

WiSH Education Foundation announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming 2024-25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.

Presented by College Click and their partners, this webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents understand some of the major steps in the college admissions process. Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so applicants can be confident and have peace of mind as they navigate college admissions.

All webinars take place on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and are interactive; Q&A will be moderated by chat. There is no cost for registration this year.

The webinars kick off on Aug. 21 with the “General College Overview Process.” This overview has helped thousands of families achieve greater peace of mind and success in approaching college admissions, according to a WiSH news release. The webinar will cover an overview of the college planning process, including how to build a college list, the application process, financial aid, standard definitions, and many practical insights from experienced industry professionals, including elite private counselors, educational planners, and admissions officers, the release said.

The remaining webinars will run through April 2025. Interested students and their families can learn more and register under “events” at wisheducationfoundation.org.

Established in 2011, the nonprofit WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding and provides resources and services for the over 21,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.