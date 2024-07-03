Woman arrested on suspicion of throwing kitchen knife at mother 

A 42-year-old Castaic woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse after reportedly throwing a kitchen knife and glass at her mother, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to the 31900 block of Castaic Road in Castaic at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station. He said the mother reported that her daughter was arguing about damage to the mother’s apartment and that the daughter was refusing to leave.

Upon arriving, deputies learned that the daughter had thrown a kitchen knife that the mother dodged, and then threw a glass that missed the mother, according to Jensen.

The mother identified the suspect to deputies and desired prosecution, he added. The daughter was eventually arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, as the mother is over the age of 65.

The woman has a court date for Wednesday at San Fernando Superior Court.