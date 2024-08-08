Blog

Acton woman arrested after reported domestic assault 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 24-year-old Acton woman was arrested early Sunday morning in Canyon Country on suspicion she intentionally slammed her vehicle into someone else’s, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

He wrote in an email that deputies were called to respond to the 27200 block of Luther Drive in Canyon Country, where they determined that the woman was intentionally ramming into her boyfriend’s vehicle. 

The boyfriend, identified as the victim, sustained visible injuries to his elbow, Jensen wrote. 

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury and domestic assault. 

The woman was released on bond on Sunday. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

