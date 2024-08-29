Annual Evening of Remembrance hosted at Central Park 

Over the years, more names have been added to the Youth Grove at Central Park in remembrance of those who tragically died young in traffic-related incidents. This memorial serves as a reminder to the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and pledge to “No More” young lives lost.

On Wednesday, the city added two names to the 119 youths memorialized during the Evening of Remembrance.

Kenneth Maxwell Forte, 18, of Castaic, died in a car vs. semi-truck crash on The Old Road on Feb. 21, 2023.

Evonnie Nicole Caceres, 24, of Saugus, died in a high-speed collision involving two vehicles in Burbank on Sept. 3, 2023.

Their names were added to the “Forever Young” presentation that read aloud the names of the youth who are being remembered at the half-acre grove. As the names were being read aloud, family and friends were asked to light a candle in memory of their loved ones.

In addition to the reading of the names, a concrete pillar mimicking the likeness of a tree stump that symbolizes the lives cut short is planted in their honor with a plaque with their name and age.

The event started with the Walk of Remembrance led by drummer Riley Navaratnasingam, West Ranch High School student, and Lt. Brandon Barclay, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sherrif’s Station.

“We’re here tonight to join you and our community leaders to show support for solidarity with fervent hope that through the youth grove, the walk in the Evening of Remembrance, and the city of Santa Clarita Heads Up campaign we can raise awareness in Santa Clarita and about safe and responsible driving,” said Barclay.

Following behind them were Alice and Tom Renolds with the crowd of families that had come to grieve their loved ones. The Renolds lost their two sons, Timothy, 18, and Daniel, 15, in a February 2000 car crash on Soledad Canyon Road in which the driver was ultimately convicted of vehicular manslaughter.

Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean, Councilwoman Laurene Weste, and Councilman Jason Gibbs were in attendance. McLean made the welcoming remarks by saying she was there as a mother and grandmother and had no words to take away the sadness of losing the young people the families had.

“The weight of their loss is immeasurable, and the sorrow felt by their families and friends is something no words can truly capture. There are 121 names commemorated here, and that’s 121 names too many,” said McLean.

Nakul Issar, a friend of Forte, made a speech about the kind of person his friend was.

“The best way to describe what kind of person Kenny was, was to say he’s the guy that makes your worries disappear,” said Forte.

Issar said his friend was like a brother to him. On their high school graduation day, they sat and reflected on how this was the last time they were going to be kids. They talked about their plans for after graduation and pledged to always be in each other’s lives.

“We’re going to be adults, and it is not going to be the same,” said Issar. “And he looked me straight in the eyes, and he goes, there’s no stage you can walk across one time that’s going to turn you into a man.”

Issar said his friend was always truthful to him and knew how to make him and people around him smile. Those were the moments he was going to hold on to and never forget.

“The truth is that even with only 18 years of life, Kenny managed to spread more love and more positivity in people’s lives than most people could do with a very long life,” said Issar.

Issar said he knew his friend would want everyone to live life fully, love harder, inspire others, and do great things.

Alice Renolds closed the evening out reciting a poem about reflecting on the memories of their loved ones and a plea with the youth in the audience.

“To the teens in the audience, and also all drivers, please slow down,” said Renolds. “We have lost too many in our valley.”