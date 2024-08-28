Applicants sought for 2024 SCV Water Academy 

News release

Enrollment is now open for the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience exclusively for Santa Clarita Valley residents.

The academy offers the opportunity to immerse yourself in firsthand knowledge about the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency and learn from industry experts through dynamic, face-to-face sessions, according to a news release from the agency.

“We designed the SCV Water Academy to be a unique and engaging way for residents to connect with and understand their water service,” Communications Manager Kevin Strauss said in the release. “This program offers a comprehensive look into our operations and gives participants a chance to interact directly with our team to see the behind-the-scenes efforts that ensure high-quality water for our community.”

Participants will gain an insider’s perspective on SCV Water’s:

History and Organization.

Infrastructure and Facilities.

Water Supply and Quality.

Critical Water Issues.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to take an in-depth tour of the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant.

Participants must be 18 or above, residing or working within the SCV Water service area, and ready to fully engage in all four sessions. Space is limited.

The sessions are scheduled as follows:

Wednesdays, Sept. 18, 25, and Oct. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 8:30-11 a.m.

The application deadline is Sept. 12. For more information, visit yourSCVWater.com/SCVWaterAcademy. For specific questions about the Water Academy, email Senior Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos at [email protected].

