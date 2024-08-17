At least one dead in traffic collision on I-5 

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic collision involving a big rig on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near the Calgrove Boulevard exit on Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a traffic collision involving “at least one big rig” at 6:39 a.m., said Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman with the CHP Traffic Management Center.

“One party was pronounced deceased upon California Highway Patrol arrival by the Los Angeles County Fire Department,” she said.

The incident took place on the right shoulder of the northbound side; therefore lanes were not blocked, she added, and circumstances regarding the incident are under investigation.

No more information is available as of the publication of this story.