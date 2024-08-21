Brush fire breaks out in Newhall 

A brush fire broke out in Newhall shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Needham Ranch Parkway, according to first responder radio dispatch traffic.

The fire was at 1 acre just after 6 p.m., according to radio traffic. A Fire Department spokesperson said he was unable to provide information on the incident when reached by phone at that time.

However, radio traffic indicated that there was “light to medium fuel,” though no structures were deemed to be threatened as of this story’s publication.

One helicopter was attached to the incident as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to radio traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.