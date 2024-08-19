Brush fire in Castaic halted at 1 acre  

The Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly halted a brush fire, dubbed the Heather Incident, at 1 acre north of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the brush fire at 4:12 p.m. and arrived a minute later, said Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the L.A County Fire Department.

According to radio dispatch traffic, first responders arrived at the fire, which was at 1 acre in light to medium fuels.

The fire was knocked down 18 minutes later and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Peters added. The fire was stopped at 1 acre, and no structures were threatened, he said.

No injuries were reported.